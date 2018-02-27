Motorcyclist dies after fiery wreck at 14th, Pennsylvania - KCTV5

Motorcyclist dies after fiery wreck at 14th, Pennsylvania

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A motorcyclist is dead following a wreck Tuesday evening at 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m.

Police said a black Suzuki motorcycle was seen traveling west on 14th Street at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate the curve to the south, striking a curb, the east corner of the bridge and chain link fence. He then crossed the road and struck the bridge and chain link fence on the west side.

The motorcycle burst into flames.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

