Chiefs players offer helping hand to recreation league basketball team

Some local high school students were looking for a little help for their recreation league basketball team.

Thanks to three Kansas City Chiefs players, that happened.

Donnie Hanway's recreation league team were dead last in the league and eliminated in the playoffs.

Chase Mason phoned a family friend - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris.

"I sent him a Snapchat and he was like, sure I'm in," Mason said.

Harris brought along wide receivers Tyreek Hill and DeMarcus Robinson with him.

"Athletically it was the craziest thing I've ever seen," Hanway said.

The teens say the chiefs plan to hoop with them again for their game this weekend.

