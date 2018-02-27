UPDATE: Person of interest in KC homicide charged with failure to report shooting, tampering with evidence

One person died in a shooting at 23rd and Denver in Kansas City at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kansas City police say Cornelius Copeland, 37, was gunned down in the area.

Police say a white SUV was heading eastbound in the area, while a green pick-up truck was heading northbound.

The truck ran the stop sign and collided with the white SUV, which ended up crashing into a home in the area.

A third person then got into an altercation with the driver of the pickup truck and then shot him, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene.

Kansas City police later on Tuesday released photos of a "subject of interest" in connection to the case.

Police say Francisco Torres will be charged with failure to report a shooting and tampering with physical evidence.

He is not in custody, according to police.

He was driving a 2003 white Chevy Trailblazer with a Missouri license plate of UJO-J2U.

If you have more information, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

