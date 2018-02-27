Lawrence's South Middle School's name change expected to take place this summer

Something so simple as South Middle School's new name means so much. Soon, it will be called Billy Mills Middle School. (Submitted)

“This has been a grassroots effort to its core," said Carole Cadue-Blackwood, who organized the name change.

Soon, it will be called Billy Mills Middle School.

“People said it would be divisive," Cadue-Blackwood said.

Some say the name 'South' has tradition, but it’s just a direction -- a cardinal direction.

Billy Mills is Lawrence native, an Olympian and, most importantly for Cadue-Blackwood, an Ogala-Lakota Native American. And thinking about Mills as a role model makes her emotional.

“I get weep.," she said. “We have 501 federally enrolled students in the school district, and they represent nearly 100 tribes.”

Cadue-Blackwood says this change will show Lawrence's diversity. The new name is expected to take place over the summer.

