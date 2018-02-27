Owners of Coach's Bar and Grill eye old church for new location

It's been seven months since yet another flood filled Coach's Bar and Grill with fast-rising water.

The owners made the heart-breaking decision to close because the damage was just great, but now it may not be the end of Coach's after all.

The old all Saints Episcopal Church off Wornall has won the heart of the Darby family. The beautiful old church has been empty for years and the building left an impression with Brian Darby.

"Since then, we've been looking at places and a couple things fell through," Darby said. "Then we looked at this church as a favor for somebody - and we both fell in love with it."

Chopper 5 captured the moments Darby and his partner were rescued from the roof of the old location at 103rd and Wornall Road.

Not everyone is as excited about the possible new location. Residents living in nearby neighborhoods say they're not thrilled about it being re-zoned as commercial property and are worried there could be potential problems.

Thomas Chalfant is sympathetic to the family, but hopes they can find a different location.

"The noise and traffic," he said. "That's a very busy road. It's a dangerous part of Wornall Road to have that much traffic coming and going."

Darby says the location will have no 3 a.m. closing time. He wants it to be more of a family atmosphere and he wants neighbors to be a part of it.

Neighbors will have an opportunity to ask questions Tuesday night at a community meeting that begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.