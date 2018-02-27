Thieves target garages, cars in Overland Park neighborhood

More than a dozen people in Overland Park received a rude awakening after thieves broke through garage windows and helped themselves during a weekend crime spree.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

The crimes happened on Feb. 24 in the 8300 block of Woodward St.

"It was about 2:30 a.m. and my husband heard some loud banging on our door," said Marie Graham, who was one of at least 14 victims of the weekend crime spree.

The loud banging was Overland Park police trying to rouse residents to let them know they may have been the victim of a crime.

"Well they just rifled through, they went through the vehicle," Graham said of the thieves. "Who knows what they were looking for - and of course they broke the glass out."

It wasn't just broken glass that will need to be replaced.

The crooks made off with everything from lawn equipment to tool sets to stereo speakers - and got them all by bashing through the few original remaining garage doors that are left in the complex.

If you have more information on the suspect or suspects involved, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.