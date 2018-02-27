Northland nonprofit thrift shop to close after 35 years of operation

The Nearly New Thrift Shop has been a home away from home for assistant manager Tammy Graham the last 18 years. (KCTV5)

It's the end of an era for a Northland shop that has helped so many over the past 35 years.

The Nearly New Thrift Shop has been a home away from home for assistant manager Tammy Graham the last 18 years.

"It's wonderful when people know who you are," she said.

The nonprofit shop located at 4710 NE Vivion Rd. has donated proceeds from its sales to local charities. It employs dozens of volunteers through the ages, like 97-year-old Dale Cooksey who still comes to work every day to help move merchandise.

"It's all about helping people," he said.

The store says in its time in the Northland, it's raised more than a million dollars for local charities. However, in the last few years, business has fallen off.

"It's gotten to the point where we have to call it quits and its kind of a sad thing," chairman of board Mark Grant said.

Grant and others say it's been harder and harder to keep prices low especially as more thrift stores have moved into the area in the past decade.

"It's a lack of volunteers and a lack of shoppers," Grant said.

Graham says she's raffling off the iconic Maxine and Floyd dolls that have been the store display for years. She hopes it will help them pay off the last of their bills.

She says she will miss coming into work every day.

"The customers have been wonderful to us," she said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.