Overland Park police looking for man missing since Feb. 25

Police in Overland Park need your help in locating a missing man.

Nadir Bendali was last seen in the 10300 block of Conser Street on Feb. 25, 2018.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Nike shoes and a black baseball cap.

He speaks French and Arabic, but understands some English.

He's 6'1", weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, please contact Overland Park police at 913-344-8724 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.