Final 'She's A Pistol' shooting defendant pleads guilty

DeAnthony Wiley has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with connection to the shooting death of Jon Bieker.

Bieker was killed in the January 2015 shooting at the She's A Pistol gun shop in Shawnee.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe says Wiley is the final defendant in the case.

He will be sentenced on April 12, 2018.

According to court documents, Wiley entered the store on Jan. 9, and was talking with Becky Bieker, Jon’s wife about a gun. That’s when three more men entered the store.

Police say Wiley pulled out a gun and pointed it at Becky Bieker. Jon Bieker came in from the back room and was killed in a shootout.

