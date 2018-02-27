Edgerton bank robbery suspect arrested in Kansas City after pursuit

Officers spotted a suspect vehicle headed toward Kansas City on Tuesday after a robbery at a U.S. Bank Branch in the town of Edgerton. (Chopper5)

Authorities say a bank robbery suspect has been arrested after a police chase.

Officers spotted a suspect vehicle headed toward Kansas City on Tuesday after a robbery at a U.S. Bank Branch in the town of Edgerton. Officers pursued the vehicle over the Missouri River and onto Interstate 70. After exiting the interstate, the suspect ran from the vehicle.

A Kansas City police helicopter guided officers on the ground to the suspect who was taken into custody.

