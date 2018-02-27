Stepmother of missing Wichita boy charged with endangerment

The 26-year-old stepmother of a missing Wichita 5-year-old is now criminally charged with endangering a child. (Submitted)

The 26-year-old stepmother of a missing Wichita 5-year-old is now criminally charged with endangering a child.

Emily Glass, stepmother if Lucas Hernandez, was charged Monday and will be held on $50,000 bond. She said during a brief court hearing that she would hire her own attorney before her next court appearance March 13.

Glass was originally booked into jail Feb. 21 on two counts of child endangerment, with police saying the counts related to Lucas and a 1-year-old child. It wasn't immediately clear Monday if the child endangerment charge was related to Lucas or the other child.

She reported the boy missing Feb. 17. She told investigators he was in his bedroom when she showered and took a nap.

Police have said they found no evidence the boy was abducted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.