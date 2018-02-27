Couple forced to crawl from home during Lenexa fire

The fire started before 1 a.m. at a home in the 12500 block of W 101st Terrace. (KCTV5)

A Lenexa couple was forced from their home early Tuesday morning after what a woman thought was a birthday celebration turned out to be flames.

The fire started before 1 a.m. at a home in the 12500 block of W 101st Terrace.

A woman was sleeping when the fire started and was awoken by her boyfriend who smelled smoke inside the home.

The couple opened the door to find a house full of smoke. They crawled through the home, bringing their two dogs and pet tarantula with them.

Both people were able to escape unharmed but one of the dogs did go back into the house and was treated on the scene before being taken to a veterinarian.

Firefighters say most of the flames were found in the back of the home. Investigators are focusing their efforts on the home's kitchen.

Officials say the home is unlivable.

Tuesday is the woman's birthday. She told KCTV5 News that when her boyfriend woke her up, she thought he was going to wish her a happy birthday.

