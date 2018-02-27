Fort Osage historic landmark reopens after damaged by grass fire

Damage to the Fort was isolated to two block houses, the officer’s quarters and portions of the palisade fence. (Jackson County Parks + Rec)

Investigators have narrowed down where the grass fire possibly started, but an exact cause is officially undetermined. (Jackson County Parks + Rec)

Flames from the Feb. 18 fire were driven by strong winds and spread to the historic landmark causing the eight-day closure. (Jackson County Parks + Rec)

The Fort Osage National Historic Landmark and Education Center will re-open on Tuesday after being damaged by a grass fire.

Flames from the Feb. 18 fire were driven by strong winds and spread to the historic landmark causing the eight-day closure.

The landmark will reopen and will resume normal operating hours, giving guests the opportunity to visit from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

“We are extremely grateful for our Associate’s quick action in calling for help and to the many fire departments who responded,” Parks and Rec Director Michele Newman said. “It’s very fortunate that Fort Osage did not sustain more damage.”

Investigators have narrowed down where the grass fire possibly started, but an exact cause is officially undetermined.

Damage to the Fort was isolated to two block houses, the officer’s quarters and portions of the palisade fence. Damage to Block House Two was limited to the roof. Damage to Block House Five was limited to one cannon port. The officer’s quarters sustained significant interior damage, but remains structurally sound.

The grass fire extended within feet of the Education Center, but due to the concrete makeup of the building, there was no damage to the outside or inside of the structure. Smoke did enter the facility and has since been removed.

A majority of items impacted by the grass fire were reproduction items, such as rope beds and military uniforms. Those items are used for interpretation, which is an important component to the Fort Osage experience.

No one was hurt.

Scouting overnights, school tours and other events at the Fort will continue as planned.

Built in 1808 under the direction of William Clark of Lewis and Clark, Fort Osage functioned as one of the first military outposts and government trade houses in the Louisiana Purchase. Planning for the reconstruction of Fort Osage began in the 1940s, but was placed on hold during World War II. The construction of the Fort resumed in the late 40s into the 1950s. Fort Osage received its National Historic Landmark designation in 1961.

The Education Center opened in November 2007 to augment educational programming to the thousands of students who participate in programs at the National Historic Landmark. The Center features an exhibit area, meeting rooms, an auditorium and conservation laboratory.

Fort Osage is located in Sibley, MO.

Previous coverage: Grass fire damages Fort Osage historic landmark near Sibley

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.