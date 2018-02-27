Visit KC seeks continued growth after record setting 2017

Last year was record-breaking for tourism in Kansas City.

The city welcomed 25.2 million visitors in 2017, according to Visit KC.

On Tuesday, hundreds of business and community leaders will meet at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts to keep that momentum going.

Visit KC is hosting the event.

Derek Klaus, Director of Communications for Visit KC, says they are excited for new exhibits and galleries to keep expanding and that new hotels and the convention center will also impact and grow the downtown area.

Klaus says each new edition will better position the city to bid on new exciting things, such as Super Bowls, NFL drafts or the return of the Final Four. The city is already in the running to host the NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020.

“Kansas City has serious momentum right now,” Klaus said. “From the new Loew's convention hotel downtown to the airport coming down the pipe, we are really excited about everything that the future holds for KC.”

A big part of the tourism spike is the new airport.

From a new terminal debuting in 2021, to flights launching to Iceland, Klaus says Kansas City is opening its doors like never before.

“In addition to it being a really great new modern facility, it’s also the first impression people have of KC, so we are really excited to improve that first impression and roll out the red carpet right from the get-go,” Klaus said.

The city is also at the forefront of the Maker movement, a cultural revolution that is making the Kansas City area a more friendly place for entrepreneurs and start-ups to develop and expand.

“I think that’s something that a lot of people don’t realize, is that KC is at the forefront of that Maker revolution," Klaus said. "We’re doing things, we are making things with our hands and that’s really making a name for ourselves and for KC as a destination.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.