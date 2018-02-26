Police destroy explosive device at Independence apartment

Independence police say a suspicious package found at an apartment complex was an improvised explosive device. (KCTV5)

Independence police say a suspicious package found at an apartment complex was an improvised explosive device.

The package was found about 5 p.m. Monday at the Independence Ridge Apartment complex located at 19012 E 37th Terrace. It was made of consumer-grade fireworks and shrapnel.

Police spokesman John Syme says no one lived in the apartment where the device was located.

Investigators say the complex's management team entered the room and discovered the device, which was then reported to police.

One apartment building was evacuated and residents of the surrounding apartment buildings were asked to stay inside their home and away from their windows while the device was removed.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not named any suspects in connection with the investigation.

