"It's business:" For first time since trade, Marcus Peters speaks

Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) celebrates his interception of a pass by Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Outgoing Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke for the first time since news of his trade to the Los Angeles Rams trickled out.

In an interview with the NFL Network, Peters gave his thoughts on the two big offseason moves the Chiefs have made - his trade and the decision to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.

“It’s business and all I can do is handle mine,” Peters about his trade. “I thank the Kansas City Chiefs for everything they did for me to start it off. Now I’m going to LA."

During the interview, Peters said he had no problems with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

"Big Red can come check me like my pops can," Peters said.

Peters added that he thought the Chiefs were making a mistake in regards to moving on from Smith.

"He doesn't get enough respect," Peters said about the future Redskins quarterback. "They need to start putting some respect on that man's name. I saw that man get thrown underneath the bus too many times and he took it like a man."

Next season, the Chiefs and Rams square off in Mexico.

He said he's looking forward to a "win" and turnovers.

You can portions of the interview here.

