Missing elderly Kansas City woman found safe

Officers say, Bertha Celestine, 71, has been found and is safe. (KCPD) Officers say, Bertha Celestine, 71, has been found and is safe. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say they have found a woman who went missing Monday.

Officers said Tuesday morning that Bertha Celestine, 71, is OK.

Celestine had been last seen about 10:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Wabash Avenue in Kansas City. 

