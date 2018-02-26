SENIOR NIGHT: Graham, Mykhailiuk shared special bond during time at KU

Two days after clinching a share of their 14th straight Big 12 championship, the Kansas Jayhawks will honor three departing seniors.

Seniors Devonte Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk share a special bond and have become close over the past four years.

“We came together and live together," Mykhailiuk said. "It’s been the two of us for the last four years. Four straight championships, making it 14 straight for this program. It put our names into history.”

Both Mykhailiuk and Graham will go out on top when it comes to the Big 12 race, but one may not have came back for their senior season with the other.

“We text a lot, when he went out and tested the waters," Graham said. "I told him he might as well come back and play with me."

Graham said he helped Mykhailiuk, who is from Ukraine, learn and speak English.

Walk-on Clay Young, who played high school basketball at Lansing High School in Leavenworth County, will also give a speech after the Jayhawks play Texas.

