Year later, no arrests in case of man who attacked woman with hammer

It's been nearly one year since a Kansas City woman was attacked with a hammer.

While Joyce's physical scars have healed since the attack last April, she says she's a completely different woman as her life has transformed.

"You can't defend yourself against an invisible threat," she said. "If you don't see where it's coming from, what do you do?"

Joyce and another woman were attacked on April 11, 2017 at St. Luke's Crittenton Children's Center.

She says detectives have told her and the other woman involved there was DNA evidence, fingerprints and even some of the clothing from the attack.

However, no arrests have been made.

Police say they haven't been able to make much progress and are asking for tips.

Meanwhile, a year later, Joyce says she still sees the attack "over and over."

"A lot of things that don't come back to me, I feel are never going to come back to me," she said. "It's 11 months, but the one memory that just continues to haunt me is the attack. I see it over and over and over again."

