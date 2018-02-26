Olathe police investigate report of attempted abduction

Police responded about 10 a.m. to the 16400 block of South Marais Drive to investigate the possible attempted kidnapping. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating a scary incident where a child says a man try to kidnap her on Sunday.

Police responded about 10 a.m. to the 16400 block of South Marais Drive to investigate the possible attempted kidnapping. It happened close to a playground and not far from a walking trail.

Officers say a girl who told them an older white male with grey hair and scruffy facial hair attempted to grab her after exiting a small silver or grey SUV. The SUV had a red paw print sticker, possibly on the passenger side.

Olathe police spent Monday trying to track him down, and parents were keeping close watch too.

"I was driving the neighborhood seeing who else I might see," Tim Robbins said.

Robbins has a 10-year-old little girl and says he couldn't believe it when he heard what happened.

"I was a little shocked thinking it would be in our neighborhood, and so when I did hear of the street, I went onto Google and found out it was right around the corner from us," he said.

There was a similar situation in Paola last week, but investigators say they do not believe the two are connected.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

