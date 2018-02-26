KC Pet Project rescues puppies covered in latex paint

Investigators say 8-week-old puppies were victims of a domestic violence and animal abuse case over the weekend. (KC Pet Project/Facebook)

UPDATE: The puppies who had latex paint thrown on them have officially been spayed and neutered and available for adoption.

The four puppies (3 boys and 1 girl) who are looking for new families at our main shelter location and their names are Jackson Polluck, Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso, and Banksy.

Adoptions are first come, first serve at KC Pet Project's main shelter located at 4400 Raytown Rd.

Investigators say four eight-week-old puppies were victims of a domestic violence and animal abuse case over the weekend.

KC Pet Project employees were forced to shave the puppies because someone reportedly dumped latex paint all over them.

"Sadly, the only safe alternative was to shave off all of their paint-laden fur. They are resting comfortably today and being cared for in our shelter’s veterinary care center," the shelter said on Facebook.

Investigators believe the man came back to the house specifically to attack the puppies.

Kansas City animal control officers are putting the case together and plan to hand it over to prosecutors soon.

"It's really hard to see something like this. As soon as the pictures came through to all of us that weren't here on Saturday, our stomach just dropped. Just the picture of them with this thick paint on their back ... why on earth would anybody do this to them," said Tori Fugate, spokesperson for KC Pet Project.

The puppies will be spayed and neutered this week and will soon be up for adoption.

KC Pet Project sees about 30 new animals every day and a good handful of them are victims of illness or injury. They rely on donations to the Road Runner fund to help all of them.

