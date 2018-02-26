Kansas City firefighters put out large grass fire

Kansas City and Grandview firefighters teamed up Monday to stop a large grass fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Thankfully, no one was hurt as they extinguished the fast-moving flames.

Kalynn Clements is thankful firefighters were able to keep the fire contained. The fire broke out about 3:45 p.m. near 139th Street and Prospect Avenue.

"A Good Samaritan came down our street. He came to our door and knocked and asked us if we were aware there was a fire. We had no idea," she said.

Clements says she called firefighters who quickly set up a line of defense to protect her home.

"It happened so quickly. The wind picked up and it seemed like it just carried it," Clements said. "A little nervous because our house is almost connected to the park. We are trying to wait it out and hope for the best."

Fire Battalion Chief Matt Newton said the wind and the dry weather were a factor.

"We are not sure how it started. It burned about 75-100 acres," he said.

Firefighters were keeping a close eye on Clements' home.

"It was upwind of the fire and it was spreading that direction. We have off road vehicles that have tanks and water and that's what we used in this situation," she said.

As firefighters rushed to protect property, wildlife scrambled to get to higher ground.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Here's another view of the large grass fire near 129th and Prospect courtesy of Shannon Gramm. Updates on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/GOShWtqbKv — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) February 26, 2018

As firefighters worked to protect property from a large grass fire, wildlife ran for higher ground. Update on @KCTV5 10pm. Photos courtesy Shannon Gramm pic.twitter.com/P0G3GMdaZi — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) February 27, 2018

Here is a look at some of the damage from a large grass fire near 139th and Prospect. Firefighters estimate 75-100 acres burned near Jerry Smith Park. Update on @KCTV5 10pm pic.twitter.com/r30ugJX9MK — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) February 27, 2018

