Kansas City firefighters put out large grass fire

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
(Chopper 5) (Chopper 5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City and Grandview firefighters teamed up Monday to stop a large grass fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Thankfully, no one was hurt as they extinguished the fast-moving flames.

Kalynn Clements is thankful firefighters were able to keep the fire contained. The fire broke out about 3:45 p.m. near 139th Street and Prospect Avenue.

"A Good Samaritan came down our street. He came to our door and knocked and asked us if we were aware there was a fire. We had no idea," she said.

Clements says she called firefighters who quickly set up a line of defense to protect her home.

"It happened so quickly. The wind picked up and it seemed like it just carried it," Clements said. "A little nervous because our house is almost connected to the park. We are trying to wait it out and hope for the best."

Fire Battalion Chief Matt Newton said the wind and the dry weather were a factor.

"We are not sure how it started. It burned about 75-100 acres," he said.

Firefighters were keeping a close eye on Clements' home.

"It was upwind of the fire and it was spreading that direction. We have off road vehicles that have tanks and water and that's what we used in this situation," she said. 

As firefighters rushed to protect property, wildlife scrambled to get to higher ground. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

