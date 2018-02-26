MoDOT to continue work on Route 210, I-435 Interchange in Clay County

The Missouri Department of Transportation will continue work on Route 210 and the Interstate 435 Interchange Improvement Project in Clay County, MO.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says in a news release that at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, crews will close the flyover ramp from northbound I-435 to westbound Route 210.

The closure will be made due to the upcoming demolition of the flyover ramp set to happened the first weekend of March.

Drivers wanting to head westbound are encouraged to exit at Route 210 and I-435, then turn left at the traffic signal.

More information from MoDOT:

• Crews will close the right lane of eastbound Route 210 at I-435 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 for pavement marking work • Crews will close the left turn lane from eastbound Route 210 to northbound I-435 beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 until fall of 2018 for reconstruction work • Crews will close the left lane of westbound Route 210 at Great Midwest Dr. to I-435 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 for pavement marking work • Crews will close northbound Randolph Rd. at Route 210 from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 until approximately one month for reconstruction work

