Overland Park clinic offers physical therapy without health insurance

Health insurance can be expensive and confusing, but there are a growing number of alternatives to traditional insurance plans.

Physical therapist Biagio Mazza and his business partner decided to create a new way of providing physical therapy without health insurance. They opened Direct PT in 2017.

Mazza says it’s the first membership-based physical therapy clinic in the county, proving patients with care for a flat rate each month. After 13 years as owner of Elite Physical Therapy, Mazza felt there was a growing need for care that was accessible and affordable.

“It truly does address some of the problems there are in healthcare and not just put a band-aid on them,” Mazza said.

Mazza continued to watch skyrocketing premiums, limited coverage and out-of-network charges preventing patients from getting the care they needed.

The cost is dependent upon the length of your contract with Direct PT.

A three-year membership will cost $29.50 per month. That’s what patient Cathy Klose pays.

Klose opted for the membership-based program after her ankle fusion surgery last year.

Klose said her traditional insurance would only have covered 10 physical therapy visits, and she knew she was in for months and months of rehabilitation.

“It would have been thousands of dollars-- honestly I did the math,” Klose said.

After about a year in business, Mazza says there are about 100 patients enrolled as members with Direct PT.

