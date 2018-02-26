All lanes of I-435 reopen after injury crash at Shawnee Mission Pkwy

The cause of the accident is unknown. (KCTV5)

Emergency crews closed all northbound lanes and two southbound lanes of Interstate 435 due to a three-vehicle crash with multiple reported injuries on Monday.

The crash happened at about 7:44 a.m. near Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Police say two people were injured and are in stable condition as a result of the crash.

Officials say the crash happened in the northbound lanes and blocked multiple southbound lanes. All lanes reopened after being closed for nearly an hour.

A silver Ford Focus, a red Ford F-150 and a maroon sedan were involved in the accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

