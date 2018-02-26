All lanes of I-435 reopen after injury crash at Shawnee Mission - KCTV5

All lanes of I-435 reopen after injury crash at Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
A silver Ford Focus, a red Ford F-150 and a maroon sedan were involved in the accident. (KCTV5) A silver Ford Focus, a red Ford F-150 and a maroon sedan were involved in the accident. (KCTV5)
The crash happened at about 7:44 a.m. on Monday. (KCTV5) The crash happened at about 7:44 a.m. on Monday. (KCTV5)
Police say two people were injured and are in stable condition as a result of the crash. (KCTV5) Police say two people were injured and are in stable condition as a result of the crash. (KCTV5)
The cause of the accident is unknown. (KCTV5) The cause of the accident is unknown. (KCTV5)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Emergency crews closed all northbound lanes and two southbound lanes of Interstate 435 due to a three-vehicle crash with multiple reported injuries on Monday.

The crash happened at about 7:44 a.m. near Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Police say two people were injured and are in stable condition as a result of the crash.

Officials say the crash happened in the northbound lanes and blocked multiple southbound lanes. All lanes reopened after being closed for nearly an hour.

A silver Ford Focus, a red Ford F-150 and a maroon sedan were involved in the accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.