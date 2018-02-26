Upon return, lawmakers expected to launch investigation into Gov Eric Greitens

Greitens was indicted on charges of felony invasion of privacy by a grand jury on Thursday and lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on Monday. (St. Louis PD)

On Monday, Missourians could get more answers on the next steps for Governor Eric Greitens.

Greitens was indicted on charges of felony invasion of privacy by a grand jury on Thursday and lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on Monday.

Lawmakers are expected to call for an investigation that would be handled by a special committee of five lawmakers, three Republicans and two Democrats.

A petition is also being circulated by members of both parties who want Greitens to resign, including Kansas City representative Kevin Corlew.

“I think that we have to make the right decisions, whether we are Republican or Democrat, and decisions that aren't based upon political motivation but really what's right for the people of our district, the people of Missouri,” Corlew said.

Greitens has denied allegations that he took a compromising photo of a woman he was admittedly having an affair with.

"As a Republican, to call for the resignation of a Republican governor, or any governor for that matter, is not something I would have desired nor would I have intended to do," Corlew said.

The legislative session will reconvene Monday at 4 p.m.

Also happening on Monday, the Conference of Governors is being held in Washington D.C. Greitens was scheduled to attend but canceled the trip after his arraignment.

