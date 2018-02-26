Tickets go on sale Monday for Justin Timberlake performance at Sprint Center

The concert, a part of Timberlake's The Man of the Woods Tour will be held at the Sprint Center on December 10. (AP)

Pop icon Justin Timberlake is coming to Kansas City and fans will got their first shot at tickets on Monday.

Timberlake announced the concert stop less than 24 hours after his performance during the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

The concert, a part of Timberlake's The Man of the Woods Tour will be held at the Sprint Center on December 10.

Tickets start at $52.50 and can be purchased for as much as $228.

Timberlake last performed in Kansas City in July of 2014 and sold out two shows at the Sprint Center.

Many fans expect Timberlake to again deliver a stellar performance.

Nearly 60 people lined up outside the Sprint Center on Monday morning, hoping to get a good seat.

Norton Hickman stood in line for tickets to surprise his grandkids.

"I’m pleased because there are going to be a lot of people that don’t get tickets,” Hickman said. “I hope they are hollering and carrying on because it’s an expensive show.”

Danny Banderas set up camp at the Sprint Center three-and-a-half hours before the box office opened. He was the first person in line for tickets.

“I had some coffee, little water, and I have my Missouri snuggie that I have…haha,” Banderas said.

Banderas plans to bring his children and says waiting in line is worth it, if nothing else, to avoid the processing fees.

“I saw him last time he was here, and just his interaction with the crowd and I like most of the songs," Banderas said. "He really put on a good show. I think he gives you your monies worth.”

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

Tour officials say the Man Of The Woods Tour has sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates.

Tickets can be purchased here.

