Police: 14-year-old arrested after school threat in Ottawa School District

A 14-year-old has been arrested following an investigation into a threat made late last week in the Ottawa School District, police say.

The Ottawa Police Department said the threats were made on a school bus on Friday evening.

The department investigated the matter after the school bus driver notified school staff members about the alleged threat.

The suspect is being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The case will be referred to the Franklin County Attorney's Office, according to a news release from police.

