Parents of missing 5-year-old Wichita boy speak for first time

More than a week after their son first went missing, the biological parents of missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez are speaking publicly about the disappearance.

Hernandez was last seen last Feb. 17 in his bedroom in Wichita.

Since then, police and volunteers have launched a massive search.

Jamie Orr, Hernandez' mother, and father Jonathan Hernandez both told KWCH12 they are thankful for the police's response so far. They have worked closely with police, both said.

"I've been fully cooperative and I've done everything that's been asked of me," said Jonathan Hernandez. "I think anybody that knows me knows the kind of person I am or the kind of father I am. I think if they did, I don't think they would ever say anything about me or my family."

His stepmother has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, but has not been charged.

Emily Glass, 26, was booked into prison on Wednesday.

One of the two counts of child endangerment she is being held on include Hernandez' case.

The family did not speak about Glass.

