Police arrest 14-year-old girl after threats made toward Raytown schools

Detectives took a 14-year-old girl into custody regarding social media threats made Sunday toward Raytown schools.

Police said the student was arrested about 10:45 a.m. Monday and taken to the Jackson County Juvenile Justice Center.

This comes after investigators learned that the photos that contained images of firearms were actually copied from another social media profile from out of state.

The student did not physically possess the firearms, police said, and admitted that she made the threat because she did not want to go to school Monday.

There is no evidence of any other threat to safety associated with this incident, police said.

Raytown police were originally contacted by a different Raytown School District student and their parent regarding possible threats to Raytown schools, which mentioned Monday's date.

The threats were made through images that were being spread through social media. The police received hundreds of calls and messages regarding the photos.

