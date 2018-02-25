Family visits Syed Jamal at the Platte County Jail

Having Syed Jamal at the Platte County Jail makes it easier for his wife and kids to come see him and they visited with him in person on Sunday for the first time in more than a month.

As immigration officials consider his case, his family is pushing for his release.

Through a pane of glass, Jamal's brother, wife, and kids took turns speaking to him face to face in the Platte County Jail.

“He's in okay spirits,” his brother said. “He's unhappy, not being able to be there with the family.”

His brother said Jamal was glad to see his family today, even for 30 short minutes.

The last month has been difficult for everyone.

Sunday’s no contact visit was bittersweet for Jamal's three kids. They could see his face and speak to him through a phone, but not touch him.

“I just really need my dad back,” his 14-year-old son said. “So does my brother and my sister.”

“I just want my dad to come home so I can actually talk to him and not have it be awkward or sad,” his 12-year-old daughter said.

Jamal's brother says the 55-year-old chemistry professor has lost weight and hasn't been given reading or writing materials in jail. His family says Jamal shouldn't be there.

“There's no reason for ICE to be doing this,” his brother said. “It's causing undue emotional damage to the kids. There's no reason for this. I just don't understand the rationale behind it.”

Jamal's future remains uncertain, but his family and attorney are pushing for his release so that he can go back to his home in Lawrence under ICE supervision.

“We're hoping not to have to do this anymore,” his brother said. “Let's see what happens.”

Syed's attorney told us he will face an immigration court in late March, but that it's possible he could be released under supervision before then.

