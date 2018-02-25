Olathe police investigate report of attempted kidnapping

Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping report in Olathe.

Police say it happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday in the 16400 block of South Marais Drive.

A juvenile female said an older white male with grey hair and scruffy facial hair attempted to grab her after exiting the SUV.

According to police, the SUV had a red paw print sticker that was possibly located on the passenger side.

Officers say the girl told them she ran away to safety and contacted police.

The case remains under investigation. If you have information, contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

