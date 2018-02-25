Truman Medical Centers announces delivery of identical triplets

The boys, named Ron, Elkanah, and Abishai, were born minutes apart on Thursday. (Submitted to KCTV5)

Truman Medical Centers said on Sunday that identical triplets were born at one of their hospitals.

The boys, named Ron, Elkanah, and Abishai, were born minutes apart on Thursday.

The triplets’ parents are Nicole and Caleb Choge. Nicole is from the KC metro and Caleb is from Kenya. They met in Florida and, until recently, called Kenya home.

Identical triplets are a rare occurrence.

“Their mother, Nicole, was passionate about delivering them vaginally,” the release said.

In addition to the triplets, the parents have a 2-year-old son named Corban.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

