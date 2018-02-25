Truman Medical Centers announces delivery of identical triplets - KCTV5

Truman Medical Centers announces delivery of identical triplets

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The boys, named Ron, Elkanah, and Abishai, were born minutes apart on Thursday. (Submitted to KCTV5) The boys, named Ron, Elkanah, and Abishai, were born minutes apart on Thursday. (Submitted to KCTV5)
(Submitted to KCTV5 News) (Submitted to KCTV5 News)
(Submitted to KCTV5 News) (Submitted to KCTV5 News)
(Submitted to KCTV5 News) (Submitted to KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Truman Medical Centers said on Sunday that identical triplets were born at one of their hospitals.

The boys, named Ron, Elkanah, and Abishai, were born minutes apart on Thursday.

The triplets’ parents are Nicole and Caleb Choge. Nicole is from the KC metro and Caleb is from Kenya. They met in Florida and, until recently, called Kenya home.

Identical triplets are a rare occurrence.

“Their mother, Nicole, was passionate about delivering them vaginally,” the release said.

In addition to the triplets, the parents have a 2-year-old son named Corban.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.