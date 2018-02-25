2 injured in shooting at comedy club at 8th, Walnut

Two people were injured in a shooting that happened at a comedy club at E. 8th Street and Walnut Street in KC.

The shooting happened early in the morning at 6:20 a.m.

Police went to Stanford's Comedy Club on a call that said there was a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found one victim lying on the floor of the bar. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, the second victim arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle and in serious condition.

Officers don't know what led up to the shooting.

Police will release more information as they investigate.

