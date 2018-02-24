Railroad crossings in Olathe close after train hits stalled car - KCTV5

Railroad crossings in Olathe close after train hits stalled car

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

According to the Olathe Police Department, two railroad crossings had to be closed for a period of time after a train hit a stalled vehicle on Saturday. 

The crossings are at Santa Fe and Kansas, and Harold and Southgate. 

The authorities were told about the crash at about 3:30 p.m. 

No one was inside the stalled vehicle on the track and no one was injured. 

The authorities expected the crossing to reopen around 5 p.m.

