Railroad crossings in Olathe close after train hits stalled car

According to the Olathe Police Department, two railroad crossings had to be closed for a period of time after a train hit a stalled vehicle on Saturday.

The crossings are at Santa Fe and Kansas, and Harold and Southgate.

The authorities were told about the crash at about 3:30 p.m.

No one was inside the stalled vehicle on the track and no one was injured.

The authorities expected the crossing to reopen around 5 p.m.

Little longer than estimated, but the RR crossings are opening back up. — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) February 25, 2018

