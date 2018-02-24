Gov. Greitens declares state of emergency due to flood risk in southern Missouri

In anticipation of a major storm system that could cause increased flooding throughout the southern part of Missouri, Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and activating the resources of the Missouri National Guard.

The executive order ensures that all state resources are available for the weather event and brings a rapid response capability to impacted areas.

The state is continuing to move resources in anticipation of supporting local responders.



Governor Greitens released the following statement:

“Thank you to our first responders for their dedication and hard work keeping Missouri families safe and protecting property. Our highly skilled emergency teams are already saving lives and implementing their coordinated response plans to ensure that the right resources are in the areas where they are most needed. Please stay safe and stay away from rising water.

Department of Public Safety Director Drew Juden said:

With several roads in southern Missouri closed due to high water, and water rescues occurring in the southwest portion of the state, the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to respond to this flooding. We have been tracking the rain and flooding throughout the week and we are in close coordination with the Governor, state and local agencies, and response partners to ensure we are prepared to respond to this flooding.

This evening, the southern portion of Missouri remains under a Flash Flood Warning.

