Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from road rage shooting in Shawnee

A man has pleaded guilty to charges that stemmed from a road rage shooting in Shawnee, Kansas in November of last year.

Keith Nathanael Perisho pleaded guilty to one count of "aggravated battery/reckless endangerment/great bodily harm" and one count of aggravated assault.

He is set to be sentenced on April 24 in Johnson County.

The shooting happened on Nov. 17, 2017.

A 21-year-old substitute teacher was driving down Shawnee Mission Parkway when someone opened fire, shattering his car window. He was not injured.

Court documents said Perisho had been trying to shoot someone else and the teacher's car was inadvertently involved.

There was one person who was targeted in the shooting. He also was not injured.

