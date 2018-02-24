Royals agree to terms with remaining pre-arbitration eligible players

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2018 Major League contracts with pitchers Miguel Almonte, Trevor Oaks and Eric Skoglund; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Adalberto Mondesi and Ramón Torres and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Billy Burns, Paulo Orlando and Bubba Starling.

Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

With this latest wave of signings, all members of the club’s 40-man roster are under contract for the 2018 season.