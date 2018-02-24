Royals agree to terms with remaining pre-arbitration eligible pl - KCTV5

Royals agree to terms with remaining pre-arbitration eligible players

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2018 Major League contracts with pitchers Miguel Almonte, Trevor Oaks and Eric Skoglund; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Adalberto Mondesi and Ramón Torres and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Billy Burns, Paulo Orlando and Bubba Starling.  

Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

With this latest wave of signings, all members of the club’s 40-man roster are under contract for the 2018 season.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.