Person of interest in Friday evening homicide turns himself in

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The person of interest in connection with the homicide that happened in the area of 58th and Forest. (Via the KCPD) The person of interest in connection with the homicide that happened in the area of 58th and Forest. (Via the KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The person of interest in a homicide that happened on Friday evening has turned himself in, according to the Kansas City Police Department. 

At about 4 p.m. on Friday, officers went to the area of 58th and Forest after someone called to report a disturbance. 

When officers arrived, they found the unresponsive victim on the floor. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. 

Witnesses said that a black man had fled the scene after the disturbance. 

Police provided a picture of a person of interest in connection with the homicide on Friday night. Police later noted that he turned himself in.

On Saturday morning, the Kansas City Police Department tweeted that the person of interest had been found. 

Later on Saturday, the victim was identified as 46-year-old John McKenzie from Kansas City, Missouri.

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

