TSA makes another change to their security procedures

This isn’t the first time the Transportation Security Administration has made changes to their security procedures.

Passengers KCTV5 News spoke with said they don’t mind the inconvenience as long as it makes traveling safer.

It’s the evolution of airport security.

From 2001 to today, the TSA has collected security intelligence and looked at previous threats to adjust the way it checks passengers.

“I feel safer knowing that they’re doing all the precautions necessary to prevent terrible things from happening,” said traveler Annie Martinez. “It makes me feel safer and I don’t mind, even if it’s an extra couple of minutes.”

Travelers already have to remove their shoes. Liquids are limited to about 3 ounces and there are body scanners. Plus, security was increased for airport workers.

Now, travelers have to remove electronics larger than a cellphone from baggage for enhanced electronic screening.

Pre-check passengers are not affected.

“By removing the electronics and placing them in a separate bin for screening we’re effectively making layers so we can screen the carryon bag more quickly and take a look at the electronics quicker and clearly,” said Mark Howe, Regional Spokesperson for the TSA.

This started at Kansas City International Airport about a month ago and will be used in every airport by summer.

While it’s not required to remove food items, the TSA said it’s helpful and could get you through the screening process faster.

“It takes a little longer to check things out and take your shoes off and put everything in in bin, but it’s for a good reason,” said traveler Sean Williams.

This isn’t the end, either. The TSA’s screening process is ever-changing as long as there is the possibility of a threat.

“They’re going to say, ‘Okay, these avenues are blocked to us so we’re going to go down this new avenue that they haven’t thought of,’” explained Trent Rydberg, an Explosive Specialist for the TSA, “Once we have that intel or, unfortunately, if something happens, we will adjust.”

