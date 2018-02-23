Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping girl younger than 14 years old

A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree statutory rape of a girl younger than 14 years old.

Richard T. Woodbridge, a 33-year-old from Greenwood, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree statutory rape and was sentenced by a Jackson County judge.

“Under Missouri law, a defendant who pleads or has been found guilty of a dangerous felony, as defined in Section 556.061 RSMO, must serve 85 percent of his sentence,” a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to court records, a girl under the age of 14 told Greenwood police about the sexual contact with Woodbridge after he came to police and told them he was having sexual relations with a minor.

