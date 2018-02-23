Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping girl younger than - KCTV5

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping girl younger than 14 years old

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Richard T. Woodbridge. Richard T. Woodbridge.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree statutory rape of a girl younger than 14 years old.

Richard T. Woodbridge, a 33-year-old from Greenwood, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree statutory rape and was sentenced by a Jackson County judge.

“Under Missouri law, a defendant who pleads or has been found guilty of a dangerous felony, as defined in Section 556.061 RSMO, must serve 85 percent of his sentence,” a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to court records, a girl under the age of 14 told Greenwood police about the sexual contact with Woodbridge after he came to police and told them he was having sexual relations with a minor.

