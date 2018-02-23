After Florida shooting, Kansas City-area schools report dozens of threats

Several local schools had extra officers on hand this week investigating disturbing comments made on social media. This includes Kansas City, KS, Olathe, Lee's Summit, Shawnee Mission and Park Hill. (KCTV5)

The school districts are taking the threats seriously after what happened in Parkland, Florida, where there were threats that were under-investigated.

Kansas City police went to a Park Hill High School student's home after he told a friend he was going to shoot up the school.

Police say that threat was made on social media by a student at the school. A message from the district went out to parents Friday morning, and because of that threat, there were an increased law enforcement presences on campus.

While students were in class, deputies were surveilling the parking lot. Several more were parked outside the front doors.

Parents received a text message from the school about 8 a.m. It said, “everyone is safe at PHS, but police are handling a threat to the school.”

Police say the threat was made on Snapchat and reported to authorities by a friend. Police did question the student, and he told police it was a joke. However, parents and school officials are not laughing.

That student was not on school property today.

The principal says he told students that they are all responsible for each other’s safety and this sort of threat has become the new norm.

“We don’t have a bomb threat anymore we have a shooting threat. I think as time passes circumstances change but the notion that students want to dispute the day is a permeant phenom in our culture," Park Hill High School principal Brad Kincheloe said.

The future of that student who made that threat at Park Hill is uncertain. Police have not mentioned whether that student will be criminally charged.

Parent Brian Holland was on campus to pick up his 16-year-old daughter for a doctor’s appointment, but he considered keeping her home today after the district sent out the text message.

"Actually when I got the text message this morning and the phone call, I did hesitate and wanted to come pick her up," he said.

“Sandy Hook has happened over and over and that is the more difficult and challenging part that has happened in our world today," said a parent named LeAnne Cofield.

For schools in the Kansas City area, no credible threat has been found but an increased number of officers were on several campuses on Friday.

