Vet Center helps connect veterans with resources throughout Kansas City

The Vet Center hosted an open house at their office to help connect veterans with resources, education and other services.

The center collaborated on Friday with several agencies in the community that helps veterans. The goal is to have all resources under one roof when vets come in for assistance.

The center provides counseling, help with medical benefits and employment opportunities. They also have a mobile center that travels to 27 counties in Missouri to help those vets who are unable to come into to the office.

“We like to say we have our boots on the ground. If a veteran comes in here, we call it a one-stop shop. We will get them connected, and we will do a warm hand off to whatever service they need. It’s our job to find what service they need and who we can connect them to," interim director said Sean Martin said.

The Vet Center doesn't only help veterans, they help active duty and families of both.

