Convicted Kansas City, KS child molester sentenced to three life sentences, plus 15 years

A Jackson County judge sentenced a convicted child molester to three life sentences, plus 15 years.

Jesus Garcia, 35, of Kansas City, KS was convicted by a Jackson County jury in December of statutory rape of a victim younger than 12, child molestation, attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a victim younger than 14.

All of his prison terms will be served consecutively, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

According to court documents, Garcia was accused of sexually assaulting three girls. The mother of two of the girls told a social worker at Children's Mercy Hospital that Garcia had been sexually abusing them over a period from 2014 to 2015. In forensic interviews, the victims detailed the abuse.

