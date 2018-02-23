April 5 | Clothed in Confidence: Hats & Heels

Foundation4 Domestic Violence Prevention is working toward a world with significantly fewer incidents of domestic violence. (Foundation4 Domestic Violence Prevention)

Foundation4 Domestic Violence Prevention is working toward a world with significantly fewer incidents of domestic violence.

Their 2018 signature event, Clothed in Confidence: Hats & Heels, will be held on April 5. It is a fashion show with a twist.

While showcasing their models and honoring those who are domestic violence survivors, they will also be educating guests about various aspects of domestic violence.

The program will provide a glimpse into the lives of a select group of models - women and men who found themselves in an abusive relationship.

They will answer questions like, “why do they stay” and “who is at risk” in addition to how abusers break down their victim’s confidence to gain or maintain power and control. You will also learn how to spot the signs of abuse and how to help someone in an abusive relationship.

Funds raised from Clothed in Confidence: Hats & Heels will support the development of age-appropriate materials to educate 4th – 8th graders.

The 5-year curriculum will provide students with a solid foundation of self-worth, enable them to identify their core values and empower them to set boundaries that are in line with those values.

Click here for more information: https://foundation4dvporg.presencehost.net/events/clothed-in-confidence-hats-heels.html

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.