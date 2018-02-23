Comedian, actor David Koechner will be grand marshal of this year's Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade

Actor and Kansas City Chiefs fan David Koechner looks on before an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Serving as grand marshal of this year's Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade is none other than actor and comedian David Koechner.

The parade is March 17.

Koechner is known best for his roles in The Office and Anchorman, and he's one of the hosts of Big Slick KC, the star-studded fundraiser for Children's Mercy Hospital.

Koecher grew up in Tipton, MO and went to Benedictinee College and the University of Missouri-Columbia before pursuing comedy.

