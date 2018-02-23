2 men killed in small plane crash in southwest Kansas - KCTV5

2 men killed in small plane crash in southwest Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol says two men died when their plane crashed in southwest Kansas. (CBS) The Kansas Highway Patrol says two men died when their plane crashed in southwest Kansas. (CBS)
SCOTT CITY, Kan. (AP) -

The Kansas Highway Patrol says two men died when their plane crashed in southwest Kansas.

The plane went down Thursday night in Grant County. The two men aboard were 68-year-old Daniel Dunn and 64-year-old Michael Steele, of Scott City.

The patrol says the 1970 Beech aircraft was flying from Ulysses to Scott City when it crashed. Both men died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

