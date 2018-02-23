Event raises money for Olathe organization that helps those with disabilities

An Olathe organization can better help young people with disabilities thanks to a successful night of fundraising.

Inclusion Connections helps dozens of young adults with disabilities. The students learn life skills to help them succeed in the community and thrive in a typical work setting.

The 4th Annual FashionAbility Gala was their biggest yet.

It's a runway show like no other that showcases the young adults’ lively spirits and special abilities.

Rod Crawford, Vice President of the Inclusion Connections board, said, “They get to strut their stuff on the stage. It’s a really fun time for them.”

Royals announcer and MLB legend Rex Hudler also took part.

“Thank you so much for honoring me, my wife and Cade for being in the fashion show,” he said. “I can’t believe it!”

Hudler’s son, Cade, is part of Inclusion Connections and lives with special needs. He and his friends showed off their outfits, their dance moves, and their hopes and dreams that night.

Auction items helped raise money for their transportation needs, summer camps, and Inclusion Connections’ job training program named PawsAbilities.

The PawsAbilities store helps the young adults gain real job experience by making dog treats and selling them.

One of the big parts of the job training is teaching participants to be more independent.

Sam is one of the young adults who helps make the treats and he was at the event. The look on his face proved that that night just couldn’t be beaten.

If you want to buy any of the dog treats or sign up for a monthly delivery straight to your door, click here to visit PawsAbilities’ website.

