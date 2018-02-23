People react to Governor Greitens' indictment on social media

Greitens released a statement saying he made a mistake but "did not commit a crime." (St. Louis Police Department)

The political reaction to Governor Greitens being indicted is strong on social media.

Greitens has been trending on Twitter for the past 24 hours, but nothing tops the personal messages being left directly on his Facebook page.

Greitens left jail and hopped on Facebook where he wrote: “As I have said before, I made a personal mistake before I was Governor. I did not commit a crime. The people of Missouri deserve better than a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points.”

There are 3,000 comments and counting. They are filled with people’s reactions.

“they can indict a ham sandwich haven't u ever heard of that?” “misguided. grand juries don't just indict all willy nilly. take off your blindfold”

People posted Greitens’ mugshot, along with sarcastic thoughts and prayers

People joked about having a class d felony, even.

“Does that mean i can be govenor, although mine was just for drinking not being a creep.”

Mixed in with the jokes and jests are posts of support. Some voters said this “scandal is between you, your wife and god.” Others told the governor “you will prevail.”

Some people clearly believe this is dirty politics. Others flip that and said that he's a dirty politician who got caught.

