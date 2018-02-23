Overland Park police looking for man who filled suitcases, tried to steal from store

The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify someone who tried to fill suitcases with a store's merchandise and steal it.

The incident happened on Nov. 23, 2017.

The suspect filled two large suitcases with items from the local store and tried to push them out the front doors.

When the store's security confronted him, he abandoned the items and jumped into a nearby Chrysler sedan that was waiting.

The detectives believe that this isn't the first time the suspect has tried this.

If you have any information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8737 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.